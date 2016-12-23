Calendar For December23 – December 29, 2016

Saturday, Dec. 24

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike on the Apoxee Wilderness Trail (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. Call (561) 859-1954 for more info.

• The Sisterhood of Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will hold a special Chanukah Cinema Event on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. A menorah-lighting ceremony will be followed by a showing of the classic humorous film The Frisco Kid. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

Monday, Dec. 26

• Chabad of Royal Palm Beach will hold a Grand Menorah Lighting on Monday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. with a live concert and kids program, Chanukah foods, gifts and more. Admission is free. For more info., call (561) 225-1766 or visit www.jewishroyalpalm.com.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will present The All-New Catskills on Broadway featuring comedians Freddie Roman, Elayne Boosler and Sarge on Monday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host Forbidden Broadway’s 35th Anniversary Tour in the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse from Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 31. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach will present additional free music performances, movies, DIY art activities and guided tours to go along with its free admission, with drop-in art activities led by museum staff Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Create artwork to keep or give as a gift. Materials are provided at no cost. Museum docents will also lead lively conversations with DIY attendees of all ages about that day’s featured artwork during 15-minute Spotlight Talks at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Call (561) 832-5196, or visit www.norton.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way, Royal Palm Beach) will host its Under Construction Lego Crew for ages 7 to 12 on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. Use Lego bricks to make fantastic creations. Work by yourself or as a team to bring building challenges to life. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Escape from the Hogwarts Express for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Try your hand at a magical room escape. The Hogwarts Express is out of control, and you’ll need to disable the train or get off before it runs off the tracks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host the Miami City Ballet presenting George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker in the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• Wellington’s Parks & Recreation Department is now taking registrations for the Spring Men’s Softball D League, lower and upper divisions. New teams can sign up for available spots beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28. The cost to register is $600 per team, and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 4, or as the league fills. A mandatory managers meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Park Gym (11700 Pierson Road). For more info., visit the “Adult Athletics” page at www.wellingtonfl.gov/playing, or call (561) 791-4005.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its End of the Year Craft Bonanza for ages 2 and up on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. Drop in and make as many crafts as you want with the supplies from the craft closet. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Lego Winter Racecar Rally for ages 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. Design the fastest racecar you can using Lego bricks, and then race them along a test track. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will host Native American Ed McGaa on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. McGaa lives in South Dakota and is the official historian of the Oglala Sioux. His first of some 13 books was based on his interviews of the dozen last living survivors of Custer’s Last Stand. He flew scores of combat missions as a Marine fighter pilot in Vietnam. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

Thursday, Dec. 29

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Kids Wii U Gaming & More for ages 7 to 12 on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Play some of your favorite Wii U and board games with your friends. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Pokémon Sun & Moon Celebration for ages 5 to 12 on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. Celebrate the release of Sun and Moon as you bring your DS or Pokémon cards to battle, trade and make new friends, or try your hand at a Pokécraft. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Friday, Dec. 30

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will hold a holiday walk at the Wakodahatchee Wetlands on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• On Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m., Chabad of Royal Palm Beach will hold a menorah lighting followed by a festive Chanukah Shabbat Dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $12 for children. RSVP by Dec. 27. For more info., call (561) 225-1766, e-mail info@jewishroyalpalm.com or visit www.jewishroyalpalm.com.

Saturday, Dec. 31

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hold a trail maintenance in Okeeheelee Park on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• CAFCI will hold its 27th annual New Year’s Eve Gala at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. This semi-formal affair will feature a buffet with cuisine from Chef G, door prizes, dancing and a 50/50 raffle. The evening will culminate with a midnight champagne toast to ring in 2017. Tickets are $50. RSVP to Dennis Wright at (561) 653-1586, Lawrence Logan at (561) 791-0162, Junette Powell at (561) 346-2353 or the CAFCI hotline at (561) 790-4002. Tickets are also available online at www.cafcipbc.org.

Sunday, Jan. 1

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will open the 2017 winter polo season with the Herbie Pennell Cup Final on Sunday, Jan. 1. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will meet on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Okeeheelee Park Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.). The program will be by Megan Harris of the River Center. Call Margaret Brabham at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

