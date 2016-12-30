Emerald Cove Middle Students Compete At Regional Science Fair
Rows of engaging display boards lined the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Dec. 15 as hundreds of young scientists and engineers competed in the Palm Beach County Regional Science & Engineering Fair. Emerald Cove Middle School held its school science fair in October and was proud to submit 16 top-quality projects to the prestigious event. Some of the categories included chemistry, engineering, physics, biomedical, computer and the environmental sciences.