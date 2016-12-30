Genealogical Society Meeting

The Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County will meet Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the Palm Beach County Main Library on Summit Blvd.

The group will discuss methods to “Break Down Brick Walls” as you research your ancestors. Even the most experienced family researcher gets stuck from time to time. Learn how to break down those barriers, whether by use of new technology or through old school methods.

The genealogy library, located inside the library on Summit Blvd., will be open after the meeting until 4 p.m. Stop by for individual research and consultation.

For more information, call (561) 616-3455 or e-mail ancestry@gensocofpbc.org.

Briefs