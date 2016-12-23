Jan. 3 Town Hall Meeting In RPB

In an effort to meet and hear the concerns of the residents, business leaders and other stakeholders in his newly created State Senate District 30 seat, State Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. will host town hall meetings in Jupiter, Palm Beach Shores, Royal Palm Beach and West Palm Beach throughout January.

At each location, Powell will be joined by at least one elected official who represents each of those areas. Light refreshments will be served at each.

The Royal Palm Beach town hall will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (151 Civic Center Way). Powell will be joined by State Rep. Matt Willhite of District 86.

“It is important to me that stakeholders across District 30 have an opportunity to meet me — and for me to meet them,” Powell said. “There’s much to share. I look forward to getting to know this district even better.”

Every one of the 40 State Senate districts were redrawn by court order last year. Powell, previously a member of the Florida House of Representatives, was elected to his current post last month.

For more info., visit www.flsenate.gov/senators/s30.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs