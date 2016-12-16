New Horizons Honors Teresa White As Volunteer Of The Month

Congratulations to Teresa White, New Horizons Elementary School’s Volunteer of the Month for November.

White has been helping students master high frequency words for second-grade teacher Deb Hansen on a weekly basis.

Living the first half of her life in New York, White now lives in South Florida.

She and her husband are the proud parents of Olivia, a third-grade student at New Horizons.

White has worked as a full-time waitress at Pete’s Place for 15 years and conducts stained glass classes for adults and children in her home.

She enjoys volunteering at New Horizons Elementary School in the classroom and assisting the teachers.

ABOVE: Theresa White with New Horizons Principal Betsy Cardozo and PTA Volunteer Coordinator Jeneil Stevens.

