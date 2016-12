Royal Palm Beach seniors celebrated the holiday season with a holiday party and luncheon on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. The group enjoyed food, drinks, dancing, a gift exchange and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. For more information on Royal Palm Beach senior activities, call (561) 790-5149. Photos by Shayna Tanen

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Royal Palm Beach