RPBHS Dancers Adopt A Family

The Wildcat Dancers Dance Team, the Royal Palm Beach Dancers and Dance Director Michele Blecher at Royal Palm Beach High School were thrilled to be a part of the 2016 Adopt a Family Campaign.

Since Royal Palm Beach High School opened in 1997, Blecher and her dance students have always adopted a family for the holiday season.

The caring and sharing of the dancers was tremendous this year. More than 106 gifts were collected for their given family.

Blecher instills in her dancers that giving of one’s self and giving from the heart is the greatest task in each individual’s life.

ABOVE: Wildcat Dancers Dance Team captains Arianna Sanchez and Sasha Linton with the toys.

