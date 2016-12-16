Wellington Ballet Theatre’s ‘Grinch’
By Julie Unger at December 16, 2016 | 12:04 am
The Wellington Ballet Theatre presented The Grinch Who Stole Christmas as its winter ballet on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wellington High School theater. Company dancers brought the magical Dr. Seuss story to life. For more info., visit www.danceartsconservatory.com.
Need Performing Arts Center, 4 days ago
It would be great to see something like this at a performing arts center in Wellington.