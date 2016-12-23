Wellington Parks & Recreation Holiday Hours

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays, Wellington Parks & Recreation facilities will have altered hours of operation.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, the Wellington Community Center will be closed. The Village Park gym and the Wellington Aquatics Complex will close at 2 p.m. All will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday, resuming normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Wellington Community Center will also be closed on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, with the Village Park gym and the Wellington Aquatics Complex closing at 2 p.m. All three facilities will remain closed through Monday, Jan. 2. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Wellington Tennis Center will close beginning at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and will remain closed on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. The facility will also close beginning at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, and will remain closed on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. The Wellington Tennis Center will operate under normal hours on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.

During these periods of time, Village Park (outside areas and restrooms only), the Tiger Shark Cove playground, Scott’s Place playground, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades Habitat (Section 24), Olympia Park, the Tiger Shark Cove ballfields, Wellington Community Park and Wellington Green Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.

For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs