2017 Polo Season Opens At IPC

The International Polo Club Palm Beach opened its 2017 season with a thrilling game on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the field, Villa del Lago defeated Postage Stamp Farm 12-9 to claim the Herbie Pennell Cup. Attendees enjoyed the game, the sights, the food and more as guests explored the Coco Poco Lounge, the Ketel One Kitchen, the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Garden, the Kids Fun Zone and more. The day included exotic SuperCars on display. For more information, visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.

