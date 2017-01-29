The 29th annual Wellington Dinner Dance to benefit the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club was held Friday, Jan. 6 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. This year’s theme was “Passport to Paradise.” There was a live auction and a silent auction, and the band Hyryze entertained guests and provided dance music into the night. The event was chaired by Georgina Bloomberg, Dr. Colette Brown Graham, Dr. Daxa Patel and Marley Goodman Overman with Junior Chair Nicolette Goldfarb.

