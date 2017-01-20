CJR Fine Arts & Frame To Host Event With Four Original ‘Highwaymen’

CJR Fine Arts & Frame will host the historic Florida Highwaymen on Feb. 10-11, with a special appearance by several of the original Highwaymen.

The Highwaymen are a group of African-American artists who, against all odds, became successful selling landscape paintings in Florida when Jim Crow laws prohibited most blacks from realizing their dreams.

Shunned by local art galleries, the artists traveled along highways throughout Florida selling their paintings from the trunks of their cars or by going door-to-door in white neighborhoods and businesses.

CJR Fine Arts & Frame will honor a part of Florida’s great history for a special weekend exhibit. In attendance will be Al Black, Ron McLendon, Isaac Knight, A.J. Brown and special guest artist Ted Ellis.

Join the event at CJR Fine Arts & Frame, located at 514 N. State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 for a reception with the artists. The event will continue on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (561) 333-9472.

Light bites and wine will be served at the reception Friday.

Business