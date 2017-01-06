Equestrian Aid Foundation’s ‘Althea’ Feb. 12

On Feb. 12, the Equestrian Aid Foundation will present “Althea,” an evening of enchantment as humans and horses journey together to experience the magical powers of hope and healing.

This once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience features former Cavalia artists Sylvia Zerbini, S. Caleb Carinci Asch, Kansas Carradine and their breathtaking horses. The performance has been created exclusively for the Equestrian Aid Foundation to benefit injured and ill equestrians from all corners of the horse world.

“Althea” comes to life from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Stadium at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, located at 13500 South Shore Blvd. in Wellington.

“Please join us as the arena is transformed into a mystical realm where Greek gods and goddesses — and their spectacular equine partners — help hearts to soar,” Equestrian Aid Foundation President Stephanie Riggio Bulger said. “This unique event offers something that has never been seen in Wellington and provides a wonderful opportunity to support the equestrians who are so vital to our community.”

The evening includes VIP cocktails and dinner as well as general admission seating for the performance. Highlights of the event’s auction include a vintage Mercedes, a month of training with a Rio Olympics team member, a yacht cruise and more.

Seating for the event is limited. For more information, visit www.equestrianaidfoundation.org.

The Equestrian Aid Foundation has raised more than $2.6 million in its nearly 20-year history to assist individuals from all riding disciplines, equine professions, backgrounds and ages who are coping with serious injury or illness.

Briefs