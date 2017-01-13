The Croquet Foundation if America is offering free golf croquet lessons to the public Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. Reservations are required, and participants must wear flat-soled shoes.

For more information, and to register, call (561) 478-2300, ext. 3.

