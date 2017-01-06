Hobby Lobby Celebrates Grand Opening Of RPB Store On SR 7

Hobby Lobby, a national retail chain of craft and home decor stores, opened in Royal Palm Beach with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Royal Palm Beach store is Hobby Lobby’s 43rd location in Florida. Larry Henson is the store manager of the 50,000-square-­foot retail facility located at 501 N. State Road 7 in the Commons at Royal Palm shopping plaza.

The store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony featured local dignitaries, ambassadors from the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders.

“We feel blessed for the fantastic opportunity to be a part of the Royal Palm Beach community,” said John Schumacher, assistant vice president of advertising. “Our goal is for customers to experience the exceptional service, selection and value Hobby Lobby offers.”

Hobby Lobby has more than 700 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 75,000 crafting and home decor products, including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.hobbylobby.com.

