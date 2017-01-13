Holiday Hours In Wellington

The Village Park gym and the Wellington Community Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The following parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Tiger Shark Cove (playground and ballfields), Scott’s Place, the Environmental Preserve at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades Habitat (Section 24), Olympia Park, Community Park, Village Park (walking path, playground, and Peaceful Waters Santuary) and Wellington Green Park.

The Village Park athletic fields will be unavailable due to a soccer tournament during this time period. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs