Loxahatchee Groves Dunkin’ Donuts Grand Opening Set For Jan. 21

Head to the new Dunkin’ Donuts store at 15689 Southern Blvd. on Saturday, Jan. 21 to take part in a fun event for the whole family. The brand will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest restaurant that afternoon in Loxahatchee Groves.

The first 100 guests in line from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will receive free coffee for a year.

There will also be the opportunity to meet Miami Dolphins players Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas and Mercury Morris, as well as special appearances by Kevin Rolston and Jason Pennington from 97.9’s KVJ Show, iHeart Radio Station’s MIA 92.1 and Jimmy Riffle of the Gator Boys.

Guests can also enjoy face painting and balloon twisting in addition to samples of their favorite Dunkin’ Donuts menu items.

This month, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering two egg-and-cheese English muffins at $3 for its customers and $1.49 any size hot or cold coffee all day to its DD Perks members.

Coffee lovers in the area can rejoice with the debut of Dunkin’ Donuts’ new hot Americano, and those with a sweet tooth can indulge with its new Winter Frosted donut and Triple Chocolate Fudge muffin.

