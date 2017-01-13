Loxahatchee Schoolhouse Reunion Jan. 24

The third reunion for alumni of the Old Loxahatchee Schoolhouse will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at the schoolhouse, which is now located at Yesteryear Village at South Florida Fairgrounds. The school stood on Tangerine Road in Loxahatchee Groves from 1935 to 1965. Anyone who attended the two-room school house is invited to attend the reunion. For more info., call Brenda Kilgore at (561) 236-8748.

Briefs