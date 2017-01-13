More Than 50 Artists To Show At Art Fest On The Green Jan. 28-29

The Wellington Art Society is gearing up to present its 11th annual Art Fest on the Green at the Wellington Amphitheater on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature 55 fine artists. Those artists work with various mediums and techniques. They will display original artwork, including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, textiles, photography and more, as they discuss their inspiration and accomplishments.

Len Jagoda of Backstretch Studio in Georgia works with sculpture, oils and pastels, and will be participating in Art Fest on the Green.

Jagoda specializes in traditional realism, and shows at many different art gatherings, including top shows in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

“My artwork is really divided into pretty much two categories, although I have been deviant at times and left those areas, but they are primarily domestic animals, dogs and horses especially,” he said.

A juried member of the American Academy of Fine Art, Jagoda is looking forward to Art Fest on the Green, where he will display many of his pieces.

“My artwork focuses, to a great extent, on the equine world, and Wellington is certainly an equine-oriented area. I think there is that in common. My work would fit well within the community,” he said. “I want to expose, especially to the people interested in fine art, the work that I do.”

One such creation will be a commissioned portrait of American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner. He will be unveiling the piece at Art Fest on the Green.

Jagoda focuses on catching the likeness and personality of animals when creating portraits. Aside from selling some artwork, his top goal is to meet more people with a shared interest in equine art.

“One of my goals is to meet more people from the equestrian world to find out what their likes and desires are to help me create work that’s of interest to them,” he said.

To view Jagoda’s work, visit www.backstretchstudio.com.

Deborah La Fogg utilizes a realistic style with wildlife and representational with landscape. “I also do pet portraits, and those are photo-realistic as well,” La Fogg said.

She will be showing her landscape, wildlife and portrait art at Art Fest on the Green.

“I really like the people who run the show; they do a great job. I love the Wellington area. There are a lot of great opportunities for artists, and it’s a wonderful location,” she said.

La Fogg is looking forward to speaking with visitors to help them appreciate the medium and share the stories behind each of her paintings. “I love the outdoors, and I’m out and about,” she said. “I love the national parks. I love to travel. I’m an outdoorsy person, and I like to tell stories about my travels in my paintings, and the creatures I meet.”

Now a full-time artist, La Fogg is looking forward to participating more in the Wellington Art Society. She recently led a demonstration for the group.

“I love getting up and talking about pastels and my techniques, and I teach. Right now, I teach at Old School Square in Delray Beach, and I’m looking for a venue in Wellington to teach, as well,” she said. “I’m so excited about the medium and my subjects.”

To view La Fogg’s work, visit www.lafogg.com.

Laurie Snow Hein, a Palm Beach Gardens artist, has a large collection of ocean, Everglades and horse paintings to choose from, and will likely bring some of everything to Art Fest on the Green.

“I have been showing at art festivals for the past 27 years, and I haven’t really shown too much locally here in my own home area. This is where I live, my daughter lives out in Wellington, and I just want to let some of the local people know that I’m here,” she said. “I’d like to be more well-known in my own neighborhood. I’m well-known on the west coast and up in Vero Beach and other locations because I’ve done a lot of shows there, but I haven’t done many at home.”

Hein enjoys the Wellington Art Society, and she is looking forward to bringing her work to Wellington.

She utilizes a realistic and traditional style, adding in an Impressionist flair.

A lifelong artist, Hein has been giving art lessons in Palm Beach County for the past 27 years. “I’m a portrait painter. I paint all animals and birds, and I love painting anything Florida,” she said.

To view Hein’s work, visit www.lauriesnowhein.com.

Proceeds from Art Fest on the Green help fund the Wellington Art Society’s long-standing scholarship program and other art outreach programs.

To learn more about the show, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org. The Wellington Amphitheater is located at 12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.

ABOVE: Artist Len Jagoda will unveil his commissioned portrait of American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner. He will be unveiling the piece at Art Fest on the Green.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



News Wellington