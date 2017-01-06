Pastry Chef Gives ‘Eau So Sweet’ Demo At Event For Seagull Services

The seventh annual Chef Event at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa highlighted the culinary skill of pastry chef Zachary Detweiller as he created a scrumptious lemon tiramisu with lemon curd, raspberries and almonds. To the delight of guests, Detweiller enlisted help from a pair in attendance, transforming Linda Whartow of Palm Beach and 9-year-old Trinity King of Okeechobee into his sous chefs.

The culinary demonstration capped a gourmet luncheon and silent auction that raised more than $37,000 for the educational programs of Seagull Services.

“You are giving a gift, and it’s the gift of opportunity — the opportunity for students with special needs to advance their education,” said Barbara Nurenberg, president and CEO of Seagull Services, which operates the Seagull Academy for Independent Living, the prime beneficiary of the event.

ABOVE: Pastry chef Zachary Detweiller with Linda Whartow and Trinity King.

