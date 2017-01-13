Poker Tourney Will Benefit Local Charities

All In For Firefighters, a group of firefighters and community members dedicated to making a difference in Palm Beach County, will host its ninth annual Butch Smith Poker Classic on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Palm Beach Kennel Club.

What started as an event to benefit firefighter Capt. Butch Smith in his battle with cancer has evolved into a fundraiser which benefits four local charities: the Firefighter Cancer Support Network-Florida Chapter, the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Benevolent Fund, the Quantum House and the Rooney’s Golf Foundation. Last year, 409 people participated and $30,000 was raised for the charities.

The tournament takes place at the Palm Beach Kennel Club and kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at noon. In attendance this year is Jerry Yang, the 2007 Main Event Champion at the World Series of Poker. In addition, there will be raffles, a silent auction and an opening ceremony with the Palm Beach County Firefighters Pipes & Drums. For more information, or to register, visit www.allinforfirefighters.com.

Briefs