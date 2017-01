Amber’s Animal Outreach will host a Puppy Bowl Adoption Event on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Furs & Feathers Resort (1016 Clearwater Place, West Palm Beach). There will be vendors, food sales, face painting, cheerleaders, a DJ, puppies up for adoption and performers while puppies rest between playing football. For more info., visit www.aaodog.org.

Briefs