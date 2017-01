The Quaye at Wellington, located at 9840 Quaye Side Drive, just off State Road 7 in Wellington, held a grand opening celebration Friday, Jan. 6. Guests, residents and visitors from the community admired the clubhouse, pool and lake, while touring display units in the community of luxury rental apartments and townhomes. For more info., call (561) 790-7000 or visit www.quayewellington.com.

