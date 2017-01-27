haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Village Board OKs Design For Wellington Plaza Bank Branch

By at January 27, 2017 | 12:05 am | Print

The Village of Wellington’s Architectural Review Board met Wednesday, Jan. 18 to discuss the exterior elevations and signage of the First Bank of the Palm Beaches branch in the Wellington Plaza.

“At the Dec. 21 meeting, it was decided to postpone the vote to get revised elevations and renderings,” Wellington planner Kelly Ferraiolo explained.

Architect Robert Kuoppala presented the changes to the plans for the bank, including shortening the north/south dimensions for the drive through, revising columns, lowering beams, lowering vertical walls and dropping the tower roof ridge.

A 13-and-a-half-foot clearance is required for protection to enable a fire truck to clear the drive-through lane, Kuoppala said.

Board Member Ron Shamash made a motion to approve the design plan with the changes, which was seconded by Vice Chair Tom Wenham. The motion passed unanimously.

The second item agenda was the exterior elevations and signage for Commerce Park East Lot 24 on Fairlane Farms Road.

Wellington planner Ryan Harding explained that the proposed building is located at the intersection of Pierson and Fairlane Farms roads, in the Commerce Park East Industrial Park.

“The applicant is proposing to build a one-story, 10,328-square-foot office and warehouse building with outdoor storage space on a currently vacant lot,” Harding said.

The project was approved at the Dec. 14 Development Review Committee meeting, he said.

“Staff is of the opinion that the proposed building and accessories structures as shown in staff report Exhibits A and C will be appropriate to the character to the industrial park and its existing structures,” Harding said.

Staff, he said, recommends approval of the requests, with the conditions noted in the staff report.

Wenham asked what will be in the outdoor storage areas.

Kuoppala said that they don’t know what will be in the storage areas, but that it was asked for by the owners.

Wenham made a motion to approve the requests, which was seconded by Board Member William Klein and passed unanimously.

 

ABOVE: An artist’s rendering of the First Bank of the Palm Beaches design.

