Wellington Idol Call For Entries

Wellington is now taking registrations for its sixth annual Wellington Idol singing competition. Enter now for your chance to win the $500 grand prize, or one of three $250 prizes for the runners-up.

Contestants must be individual singers at least eight years old as of March 1, must reside in Wellington or attend a Wellington school and cannot be professional performers. All previous grand prize winners from Wellington Idol or Wellington Talent Search are ineligible to compete. Contestants will be divided into three age groups: ages 8 to 12, ages 13 to 17 and ages 18 and up.

To register, contestants must submit an application form (one per individual), proof of age (such as a birth certificate or photo ID), one head shot (4-inch by 6-inch minimum) and a short performer biography. These items must be submitted along with a non-refundable fee of $25 per individual, payable to the Village of Wellington. Contestants must also submit a YouTube link of their performance to Cultural Programs & Facilities Manager Joe Piconcelli at jpiconcelli@wellingtonfl.gov. Wellington will also accept non-returnable CDs or DVDs, of a maximum four minutes in length, in lieu of a YouTube entry. Be sure to label your disc with your name, age group, title of the piece and phone number.

Registration packets can be submitted at the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) during normal hours of operation: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The deadline to register is Thursday, Feb. 16.

For the official rules and an application form, visit the Lake Wellington Professional Centre or Village Park, or download them online at www.wellingtonfl.gov/idol. For more info., contact Piconcelli at (561) 791-4756 or jpiconcelli@wellingtonfl.gov.

Briefs