Wellington Wrestlers Win At Sunshine Open

By at January 6, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The Wellington Wrestling Club had great success at all age levels at the Sunshine Open, which took place recently at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Elementary age wrestlers taking home medals were Hawk Harding (first place, 80 pounds, third grade), Tyler Gray (second place, 65 pounds, second grade) and Justice Harding (third place, 60 pounds, second grade).

Middle school medal winners were twin brothers Joseph Nicolosi (first place, 110 pounds, seventh grade) and Anthony Nicolosi (second place, 115 pounds, seventh grade).

High school medal winners were Preston Hays (first place, 182 pounds), Hosanna Kropp (first place, 132 pounds) and Nico Strada (second place, 126 pounds).

The Wellington Wrestling Club resumes practice Jan. 10 and will practice every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for the advanced travel team. For more info., e-mail wellingtonwrestling@gmail.com.

ABOVE: Tyler Gray, Hawk Harding and Justice Harding.

