‘Althea’ Show In Wellington Supports EAF

The Equestrian Aid Foundation presented “Althea,” a special show featuring former Cavalia artists Sylvia Zerbini, S. Caleb Carinci Asch and Kansas Carradine, along with their amazing horses, at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival facility in Wellington on Sunday, Feb. 12. The show featured amazing feats of horses and humans working together. The Equestrian Aid Foundation assists riders from all disciplines, professions, ages and backgrounds coping with catastrophic illness or injury. For more information, visit www.equestrianaidfoundation.org.

