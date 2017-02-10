Calendar For February 10 – February 16, 2017

Saturday, Feb. 11

• The 18th annual Everglades Day Festival will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge (10216 Lee Road, Boynton Beach). The event will promote awareness, appreciation and an understanding of the Everglades with wildlife presentations, canoeing, fishing demonstrations, music, educational programs, guest speakers, food trucks and more. For more info., call (561) 734-8303.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• St. Michael Lutheran Church will hold a rummage sale on the church property (1925 Birkdale Drive, Wellington) on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gently used furnishings, children’s clothing, toys and more will be available. For more info., call (561) 793-4999.

• The eighth annual Palm Beach Marine Flea Market & Boat Sale returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more info., visit www.flnauticalfleamarket.com.

• Artnado Village will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more info., visit www.artisticsynergy.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host “Tweet! Peck! Chirp!” for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. Fly on by for some stories, songs and a craft featuring feathery friends. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Barnes & Noble in Wellington will hold a story time and activities celebrating Valentine’s Day with a reading of The Secret Life of Squirrels: A Love Story on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. For more info., call (561) 792-1292.

• Mounts Botanical Garden will host its Hearts-N-Bloom Garden Tea Party on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. Enjoy a Mimosa Garden Stroll, followed by a traditional tea party on the Great Lawn. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best “garden hat” for inclusion in the Designer Hat Fashion Show. Call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org/hearts-n-bloom-garden-tea-party for more info.

• The Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County will meet Saturday, Feb., 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Main Library on Summit Blvd. Discuss “Sleuthing Cemeteries” as you research your ancestors. For more info., call (561) 616-3455 or e-mail ancestry@gensocofpbc.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Dungeons & Dragons for ages 12 and up on Saturdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Adventure in the world of Dungeons & Dragons with fellow wizards and warriors. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Teen Wii U Gaming & More on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m., and Anime Club at 3 p.m. for ages 12 to 17. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host its 25th anniversary gala “Night of Stars” on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org/gala.

• The Village of Wellington will host an Eagles Tribute Concert by the Long Run Band and a Food Truck Festival at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for info.

Sunday, Feb. 12

• Royal Palm Beach will host its weekly Green Market & Bazaar each Sunday through April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. Visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com for more info.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the Ylvisaker Cup on Sunday, Feb. 12. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Celebrate Black History Month: Jazz Saxophone Performance by Randy Corinthian on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Corinthian will share soulful and scintillating sounds on the jazz saxophone. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host “The Storm of 1928 & Pioneer Life on Lake Okeechobee” for adults on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Butch Wilson, Clewiston Museum director and a sixth generation Floridian, will share the history of the people who lived in the southern shores of Lake Okeechobee. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach) will discuss Evolution & Religion on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Jonathan Waage, emeritus professor of biology at Brown University, will discuss the significance of evolution. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• The Norton Museum of Art will host photographer and sculptor Willie Cole in a presentation on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. as part of its Black History Month exhibition, which runs through March 5. For more info., call (561) 832-5196 or visit www.norton.org.

• The Equestrian Aid Foundation will present Althea, an evening of enchantment as humans and horses journey together to experience the magical powers of hope and healing, on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center Stadium (13500 South Shore Blvd., Wellington). For more info., visit www.equestrianaidfoundation.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Bamberg Symphony on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Monday, Feb. 13

• The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience will host Sunposium, an international conference highlighting many of the most complex issues at the forefront of understanding neural circuits, on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Visit www.maxplanckflorida.org/sunposium for info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Write! Read! Critique!” for adults on Mondays, Feb. 13 and 27 at 9:30 a.m. Join in an informal discussion where participants improve their craft by reading and discussing their works in progress. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Monday Morning Coloring for all ages on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Take time to relax and color. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Make a Valentine for ages 5 to 10 on Monday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Create Valentine’s Day cards for your friends and family. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Valentine’s Day Crafts for ages 6 to 11 on Monday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Make all kinds of homemade gifts to give to your loved ones for Valentine’s Day. Dress to get messy. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Pajamarama Story Time for ages 3 to 6 on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Listen to silly stories, songs and finger plays about ponds and all of the wonderful animals that call ponds their home, then make a special craft to bring home. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Chess fans unite to practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade will present the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Youth Touring Company in the Broadway musical Anything Goes on Monday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. For more info., call (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Watercolor Open Studio for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Dive in and create your own original watercolor masterpiece. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host a Paper Airplane Contest for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Create your own paper airplane and compete against your peers to see how far your plane can go. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Walk and Talk in the Hyacinth community on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sit ’n’ Stitch for ages 9 and up on Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 21 at 5 p.m. Share your ideas and knowledge with others who are just learning to crochet. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Are You Board? Game On!” for adults on Tuesdays, Feb. 14 and 28 at 6 p.m. Discover new games and get reacquainted with old favorites. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Anime Otaku Club for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Talk with friends and fellow fans about all the coolest shows from Japan. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach Winter Community Band Concert Series will continue Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. Refreshments will be served during intermission. For more info., call (561) 790-5149.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Steve Lawrence Sings Sinatra: A Musical Tribute to the Man and His Music on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Storytelling: I’ll Tell You Mine, If You’ll Tell Me Yours” for adults on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Explore the art of storytelling. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafternoon: DIY Dreamcatchers for adults on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Chase away bad dreams with a handmade dreamcatcher. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Musical Toddlers & Tykes for children under 4 on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Join in a jam session with lots of musical instruments. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• A Quarter Auction will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (151 Civic Center Way) to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Call Julie Bryant at (561) 797-1501 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Anime Nation for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. View new anime titles. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for Lakeside Shores at the Community Services Office on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Indie Documentary: Love Between the Covers for adults on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. View a documentary film that takes viewers into the multi-billion-dollar romance fiction business. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Trivia Night for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach) will continue the Rabbi Sam Silver Controversial Forum series Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The topic is, “Mixed Marriages: Should Rabbis Officiate at Interfaith Weddings?” For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Kristin Chenoweth: The Art of Elegance on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Thursday, Feb. 16

• The United Way’s Emerging Leaders Society and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce will hold Meetup With a Mission on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wanderers Club (1900 Aero Club Drive, Wellington). Learn more about the equestrian community and support Healthy Mothers/Healthy Babies. Pre-register at www.unitedwaypbc.org/events.

• Gladiator Polo will continue Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at Equestrian Village in Wellington. For more info., visit www.gladiatorpolo.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host “Healthy Mind & Body: Accessing Inner Guidance” for adults on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Learn and practice simple meditation techniques designed to awaken inner wisdom, guidance and latent inner healing. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Jimmy Buffet Tribute Concert and a Food Truck Festival at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Pippin on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Friday, Feb. 17

• The West Palm Beach Spring Home Show will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds with free admission Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. For more information, visit www.westpalmhomeshow.com.

• Bob Carter’s Actor’s Workshop & Repertory Co. will perform Love Letters in its Bhetty Waldron Theatre (1009 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach) Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com or at the theatre’s box office one hour prior to showtime.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Miss Deborah’s Finger Puppet Theater for ages 3 to 5 on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Listen to a classic tale come to life, then make your own finger puppets to retell the story at home. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Friday, Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Artisans on the Avenue (630 Lake Ave., Lake Worth) will hold an opening reception for “Mad Pie Girl” Cynthia Zmetronak on Friday, Feb. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit www.artisansontheave.com for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Journey Tribute Concert by Odyssey Road and a Food Truck Festival at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade will present Mutts Gone Nuts with Scott and Joan Houghton and their hilarious pack of pooches on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. For more info., call (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Twyla Tharp: 50th Anniversary Tour on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

