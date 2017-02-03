Calendar For February 3 – February 9, 2017

Saturday, Feb. 4

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk and drive through Stormwater Treatment Area-1E in Wellington on Saturday, Feb.4 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org to pre-register.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com for more info.

• The 10th annual Kids Yard Sale on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in Royal Palm Beach. Items ranging from infant goods, clothing, jewelry, toys and youth athletic gear will be available at great prices in a relaxing park setting. For more info., call (561) 790-5149.

• Put on your favorite Disney-inspired costume and join Barnes & Noble in Wellington for Disney Reads Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. Celebrate the magic of storytelling with Disney books, fun activities and giveaways while supplies last. Call (561) 792-1292 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “The Great Toy Swap” for ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Do you have nice toys that you don’t play with anymore? Bring them to the library and trade them for toys that are new to you. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Teen Pre-Super Bowl Party for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Wear your favorite NFL team colors or T-shirt and join in the fun the day before the Super Bowl. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The annual Palm Beach County Dark Sky Festival will take place at the Okeeheelee Nature Center on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. The festival is a fun, free, family event with the chance to learn about the night sky. For more info., visit www.pbcgov.com/erm/darkskyfest.

• The Village of Wellington will hold its “Sweet Dreams in Candy Land” Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Village Park. The dance is designed for daughters ages 5 to 14. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Great Charity Challenge, presented by Fidelity Investments, will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 during Saturday Night Lights at the Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. For more info., visit www.gcc.coth.com.

• Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties will host “An Evening to Remember” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. The red carpet affair with keynote speaker State Attorney Dave Aronberg will take place in the British Ballroom from 6 to 11 p.m. For more info., visit www.mentorbig.org or contact Monique Hall at (772) 678-7671 or mhall@mentorbig.org.

Sunday, Feb. 5

• The Village of Royal Palm Beach will host its weekly Green Market & Bazaar each Sunday through April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. For more info., visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the Ylvisaker Cup on Sunday, Feb. 5. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

Monday, Feb. 6

• The western communities chapter of the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church (12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) with a business meeting at 12:15 p.m. followed by a program featuring Maureen Glasheen, former general counsel for the New York Department of State on “Fiduciary Responsibilities of Elected Public Officials.” For more info., call Nancy Tanner at (561) 793-9677.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Ancestry.com Library Edition for adults on Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:15 p.m. Learn how to navigate this online database. Bring names of family members to start researching your family tree. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Commission will host its 31st annual Citizen’s Justice Academy beginning on Monday, Feb. 6 and running 10 consecutive Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information and registration, visit www.pbcgov.org/criminaljustice or call (561) 355-4943.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host English Exchange for adults on Mondays, Feb. 6, 13 and 27 at 6:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Call (561) 894-7529 to pre-register.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at Okeeheelee Park (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.). Call Margaret Brabham at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

• The Presidents Project will present a special one-day performance of its national touring company, Presidents and Their First Ladies, Dramatically Speaking, on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. This program, “The Roosevelts of New York,” will focus on Theodore and Edith Roosevelt and then Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Visit www.presidentsproject.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Watercolor Techniques for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. Take your basic knowledge and put it to work. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Tween Gaming for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Bring a friend for Wii gaming and board game fun. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “Science Squad: Animal Families” for grades K through 2 on Tuesdays, Feb. 7, 14 and 21 at 3:30 p.m. Discover new animal families through a mixture of activities, experiments and observations. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stitching Starters Beginning Crochet for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4:30 p.m. Learn the basics of crocheting. If you know how to crochet already, then bring your projects in to work on while helping out new crocheters. Bring a size H, I, J or K hook and a skein of worsted weight yarn. Children must be able to work independently. Materials will not be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Rye Terrace on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Handcrafted Valentine Cards for ages 12 and up on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Surprise someone special with a handmade Valentine’s Day card this year. Create three unique cards. No previous card-making experience is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Healthy Mind & Body Series: Tai Chi for adults on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. For those who cannot stand for long periods, an alternative form can be done seated. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Pizza Chat for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Chat with the group about a book, movie, game, anime or show while enjoying pizza and drinks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Wonders of the Night Sky: Telescope Viewing Session for adults on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Encounter numerous celestial wonders with a telescope viewing provided by the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at FAU’s Pine Jog Environmental Education Center (6301 Summit Blvd.). Frank Ridgley, a veterinarian with Zoo Miami, will speak about Florida’s forgotten wading bird, the American Flamingo. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Wonders of the Night Sky: Telescope Viewing Session for adults on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Join the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches and learn about constellations as you stargaze from sunset to 8:30 p.m. outside, if the skies are clear. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Share Your Heart Story Time for ages 2 and 3 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 11:15 a.m. Bring the whole family to dance, sing and listen to stories about the ones you love. Make a cute heart craft to share how much you care. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Hand-Crafted Valentines for adults on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. Learn how to use the paper craft techniques of quilling and scherenschnitte to decorate hand-made valentines. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Be My Valentine for ages 7 to 12 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. Create your own Valentine’s wreath for the special person in your life. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Tween Crafts & Coloring Club: Shrinky Dinks for ages 9 to 17 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Take a homework break and work out your creative side with a fun hour of Valentine’s Day crafts and Shrinky Dinks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “If You Give Your Valentine a Cookie…” for ages 4 to 6 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Celebrate cookies through stories, music and games, then decorate a cookie for you and your favorite valentine. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for Wiltshire Village at the Community Services Office on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Thursday, Feb. 9

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Coloring for Adults: Tattoos for ages 16 and up on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Take a tour through the colorful world of tattoos. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Kids Wii U Gaming & More for ages 7 to 12 on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. Bored of staying home and watching TV? Come to the library and play some of your favorite Wii U and board games. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host its Pokémon League for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. Bring your handhelds, cell phones or Pokémon cards and get ready to battle, trade and make new friends. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• Paint, drink and have fun at the Wellington National Golf Club (400 Binks Forest Drive, Wellington) at Dusty Art Live on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. For all levels of painting, everyone creates their own painting to work on at their own pace to benefit the Wellington Community Foundation. All supplies are provided for $40 per person. RSVP to Karen Cavanagh at (561) 798-9254.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington) will host Scrabble for Adults on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Join other Scrabble fans and enjoy a fun evening of wordplay. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will host tribute music by Motown Magic and a Food Truck Festival at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Friday, Feb. 10

• The Royal Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department is offering Sunshine League Baseball for people ages 5 through young adult with special needs opening Friday, Feb. 10. Register at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center (100 Sweetbay Lane) or at www.royalpalmbeach.com. For more info., call (561) 790-5124.

• The 18th annual South Florida Garlic Fest will take place Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at John Prince Park in Lake Worth. Visit www.dbgarlicfest.com for more info.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host “Stories in the Garden: See, Hear, Smell & Touch” for ages 2 to 6 on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Bring young ones to a free nature-themed program co-sponsored by the Palm Beach Library System. To pre-register, call (561) 233-1751 or (561) 649-5439.

• The Western Business Alliance will hold its Inaugural Award Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mayacoo Lakes Country Club. Visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com for more info.

• A Happy Valentine’s Day Party will take place Friday, Feb. 10 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center. The party is free, with appetizers, beverages and snacks provided. Rick Nelson will provide entertainment. For more info., call (561) 790-5149.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafts for Kids ages 4 to 8 on Friday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. Make a fun Valentine’s Day craft and maybe a new friend at this relaxed family crafting event. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stained-Glass Hearts of Poetry for ages 8 and up on Friday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. Write an original poem using Valentine’s Day-inspired words and create a stained-glass heart to accompany it to give to your special someone. All materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Royal Palm Beach Commons Park will host a Food Truck Invasion with a free screening of the movie Deepwater Horizon on Friday, Feb. 10 at sunset. Call (561) 790-5149 for more info.

• CJR Fine Arts & Frame (514 N. State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach) will host the Historic Florida Highwaymen on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, with a special appearance by several of the original Highwaymen. There will be a reception with the artists on Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will continue Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info., call (561) 333-9472.

• Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, will take place Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Community of Hope Church (14055 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves). The invitation-only prom is for those with special needs who are 14 years old or older. For more info., or to register, visit www.communityofhope.church/nighttoshine2017.

• The Village of Wellington will host a 1980s rock tribute concert by the Lazy Bonez Band and a Food Truck Festival at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Saturday, Feb. 11

• The eighth annual Palm Beach Marine Flea Market & Boat Sale returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more info., visit www.flnauticalfleamarket.com.

