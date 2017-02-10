Celebrity Polo Event Will Benefit Boys & Girls Club Of Wellington

The Great Futures Celebrity Polo Match and Great Futures Brunch at Polo, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Wellington, will take place Sunday, March 12.

The day’s events will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Grand Champions Polo Club with a celebrity polo match featuring honorary event chairs, Ralph Lauren’s “Face of Polo” Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras and America’s Most Wanted/The Hunt star John Walsh. Honorary chairs are U.S. Polo Team Captain Nic Roldan, 5-goal polo star Brandon Phillips and Argentinian polo player Martin Pepa.

The Celebrity Polo Match is free to the public, followed by a 12:30 p.m. brunch at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Tickets for the brunch can be purchased online at www.bgcpbc.org.

Proceeds from the day’s events support the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington, one of 13 Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The club provides services during non-school hours, as well as summer camp opportunities, to nearly 600 boys and girls from ages 6 to 18.

For more info., visit www.bgcpbc.org or call (561) 683-3287.

ABOVE: Honorary chairs Brandon Phillips, Nic Roldan and Martin Pepa.

