Daniel Clein Honored By Gov. Scott And Volunteer Florida

During a recent meeting of the Florida Cabinet, Gov. Rick Scott and Volunteer Florida CEO Chester Spellman awarded Wellington resident Daniel Clein with the Volunteer Florida Champion of Service Award, Florida’s official statewide volunteer recognition.

“I’m proud to recognize Daniel Clein with the Champion of Service Award for his continued leadership and community service,” Gov. Scott said. “His hours helping children and families in his community have impacted countless lives. I’d like to thank Daniel for his dedication to helping others.”

Spellman agreed. “We are grateful for the impact Daniel has had on the children and families being served at the Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital and the surrounding area,” he said. “Volunteer Florida applauds Daniel for his civic engagement and celebrates his continued efforts to improve the lives of children and families in his community through service.”

Clein, 17, a student at Wellington High School, is the founder of Bricks Busting Boredom, a nonprofit that collects new or gently used Legos to donate to children’s hospitals in the Palm Beach County area.

Clein has collected more than 500 pounds of Legos over the past year through community support and social media outreach that serve more than 400 children.

Volunteer Florida is Florida’s lead agency for volunteerism and national service. For more info., visit www.volunteerflorida.org.

ABOVE: Wellington High School student Daniel Clein is honored by Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People