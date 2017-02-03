Equestrian Trails Students Jump Rope Feb. 10

Students at Equestrian Trails Elementary School in Wellington are jumping at the chance to fight heart disease and stroke, the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Equestrian Trails will host its 11th annual Jump Rope for Heart event to raise money for the American Heart Association, which funds lifesaving heart and stroke research, as well as community and educational programs. Jump Rope for Heart teaches students how physical fitness benefits the heart and shows them that volunteering can be a fun and positive experience for the whole community.

The need to educate children about the importance of physical activity couldn’t be timelier. According to recent studies, about one-third of children ages 2 to 19 are overweight and obese.

“By including physical activity into their daily routines, kids can significantly reduce the onset and burden of heart disease,“ said Lisa Chesson of the American Heart Association. “By raising money through Jump Rope for Heart, we are preventing heart disease and obesity for the next generation of Americans. Kids are literally jumping into a heart healthier life while becoming passionate about raising money for other kids with sick hearts.”

For 38 years, millions of students have jumped rope and learned about heart health and how nutrition and physical activity can help prevent heart disease and stroke. Jump Rope for Heart is co-sponsored by the American Heart Association and SHAPE America-Society of Health and Physical Educators.

Help Equestrian Trails students help others by making a donation. If you would like to help more, call your nearest American Heart Association office at (561) 697-6600 or visit www.heart.org/jump.

ABOVE: Equestrian Trails students jumping rope last year.

