haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Gladiator Polo League Expands

By at February 17, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The International Polo Club Palm Beach announced last week the expansion of the 2017 winter Gladiator Polo League schedule.

“This does not displace our core interest in high-goal grass polo, but rather is a concerted effort to create a robust and critical gateway to bring more players, patrons, spectators and sponsors into the sport of polo,” said Mark Bellissimo, managing partner of the International Equestrian Group. “We will commit significant resources to Gladiator Polo by creating both amateur and professional leagues that, over time, will provide substantial income and opportunities to both emerging and seasoned professionals and make the sport higher-profile and more accessible at all levels.”

The U.S. Polo Assn. brand is the presenting sponsor of the 2017 league. “I can’t think of a better way for a spectator to get up close and personal to the action of the game and to really see the athletic ability of both the horse and rider. Gladiator Polo is hockey on horseback,” said David Cummings, CEO and President of USPA Global Licensing.

Gladiator Polo resumed Thursday, Feb. 16 when Team Spiculus faced Team Priscus at the “Coliseum,” otherwise known as the Equestrian Village site on the corner of South Shore Blvd. and Pierson Road. The winner will face Team Spartacus on Thursday, Feb. 23. The next four games of the Gladiator Polo League will be March 9, March 16, March 30 and the $50,000 Gladiator Polo Final on Saturday, April 8.

Gates for the events will open to the general public at 6 p.m., while competition will start at 7 p.m.

The Gladiator Polo teams each have a title sponsor, as well as 10 unique supporting sponsors that are presented on the sleeves of each jersey. All of the Gladiator Polo teams feature some of the world’s top polo professionals.

The VIP area for the initial Gladiator Polo event, hosted on Jan. 26, was sold out. By request, there are new additions to the VIP hospitality offerings and the asado menu will be expanded to include more options.

While general admission and parking remain free to the public, a limited number of reserved tables can be purchased in the VIP Pavilion.

Learn more about the new league at www.gladiatorpolo.com.

Briefs Equestrian News

Related Posts

Post Your Comments