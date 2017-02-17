Gladiator Polo League Expands

The International Polo Club Palm Beach announced last week the expansion of the 2017 winter Gladiator Polo League schedule.

“This does not displace our core interest in high-goal grass polo, but rather is a concerted effort to create a robust and critical gateway to bring more players, patrons, spectators and sponsors into the sport of polo,” said Mark Bellissimo, managing partner of the International Equestrian Group. “We will commit significant resources to Gladiator Polo by creating both amateur and professional leagues that, over time, will provide substantial income and opportunities to both emerging and seasoned professionals and make the sport higher-profile and more accessible at all levels.”

The U.S. Polo Assn. brand is the presenting sponsor of the 2017 league. “I can’t think of a better way for a spectator to get up close and personal to the action of the game and to really see the athletic ability of both the horse and rider. Gladiator Polo is hockey on horseback,” said David Cummings, CEO and President of USPA Global Licensing.

Gladiator Polo resumed Thursday, Feb. 16 when Team Spiculus faced Team Priscus at the “Coliseum,” otherwise known as the Equestrian Village site on the corner of South Shore Blvd. and Pierson Road. The winner will face Team Spartacus on Thursday, Feb. 23. The next four games of the Gladiator Polo League will be March 9, March 16, March 30 and the $50,000 Gladiator Polo Final on Saturday, April 8.

Gates for the events will open to the general public at 6 p.m., while competition will start at 7 p.m.

The Gladiator Polo teams each have a title sponsor, as well as 10 unique supporting sponsors that are presented on the sleeves of each jersey. All of the Gladiator Polo teams feature some of the world’s top polo professionals.

The VIP area for the initial Gladiator Polo event, hosted on Jan. 26, was sold out. By request, there are new additions to the VIP hospitality offerings and the asado menu will be expanded to include more options.

While general admission and parking remain free to the public, a limited number of reserved tables can be purchased in the VIP Pavilion.

Learn more about the new league at www.gladiatorpolo.com.

