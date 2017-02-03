Jacobs Family Foundation Awards Grants

The Jacobs Family Foundation of Wellington recently announced that it has awarded 13 grants totaling more than $240,000 to Wellington-area organizations during the second half of 2016.

The grant recipients include: Binks Forest Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Elbridge Gale Elementary School, New Horizons Elementary School, Palm Beach Central High School, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Polo Park Middle School, the South Florida Science Center & Aquarium, Wellington High School and Wellington Landings Middle School. The grants will benefit STEM programs, fund technological upgrades for arts and speech education, and help create additional educational opportunities for students.

“The foundation is proud to support these local organizations,” said Lou Jacobs, a foundation director. “It’s heartwarming to see the great work they are doing to help Wellington students and community members flourish.”

The Jacobs family has been part of the Wellington community for nearly four decades. The foundation was formed to continue the family’s longstanding history of supporting the community. The foundation focuses on enabling community programs that will have a material, positive impact on the Wellington community. Quarterly grants support medium- and long-term programs for education, athletics, at-risk youth, and preservation in and around Wellington. For more info., visit www.jffwellington.org.

