Jacobs Family Foundation Visits WHS

Katie Jacobs Robinson visited Wellington High School on Thursday, Feb. 2 to observe the visual arts program and the computer-assisted graphics class. The Jacobs Family Foundation awarded more than $240,000 through 13 grants to organizations in Wellington during the second half of 2016, including many local schools. Jacobs Robinson visited WHS to see how the grant funding was going to work and how excited the students are with the programs. For more information, visit www.jffwellington.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Schools Wellington