LGWCD Seeking Ideas To Celebrate 100th Anniversary

The Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District is looking for ideas to recognize its 100th anniversary, which is coming up on April 4.

“I’ve kicked this around with some of the supervisors in coming up with something to recognize the 100 years,” District Administrator Steve Yohe said. “It would be a shame just to ignore it. I’m not suggesting a party, but something that somebody will have as memorabilia.”

Yohe said he had heard several ideas, including a newsletter to reflect on the district’s past 100 years.

Other ideas include a commemorative coin, a time capsule, a 100th anniversary district flag, a 100th anniversary district coffee cup and/or a 100th anniversary district writing pen.

“It could be a number of things, and some of these things we threw in just to generate some ideas,” he said.

Supervisor Don Widing said he would favor a flier, brochure or newsletter.

“I think there is an opportunity to let people really understand the role that we play in keeping this community safe, and I think that’s a great thing,” Widing said. “It’s an opportunity to explain what services we provide and what this means to them for their safety.”

Supervisor Laura Danowski said her first question would be how much it would cost.

“If we have any extra revenue, it would be cool to have a cup with one of the historic pictures on it, and then a blurb, ‘This is what we do. This is why we do it,’” Danowski said.

She also asked whether the district should charge for the cup, and if residents should come to the office to buy it or have it shipped to them.

“I’m just brainstorming here, but it needs to be acknowledged,” she said. “If truth be told, I think if a newsletter came in my mailbox I probably wouldn’t read it — not to be disparaging, but it’s important. The district has been around 100 years. We need to come up with something.”

LGWCD President Frank Schiola said that a cup, commemorative pen or coin are all good ideas.

Widing suggested a media release that captures the core values of the district, and pointing out the work that district staff does.

“[They have] multiple safety awards,” he said. “They’ve got a good performance record. There has never been an embarrassment to this district in all my time here, so we’ve got a good professional workforce to keep the residents safe.”

Supervisor Anita Kane said she would also favor a news release.

“If there was anything to go with, something useful like a cup or pen or something like that,” she said.

Danowski suggested taking out advertisements each of the four Fridays in April to tell the story behind the centennial.

Widing questioned how they would know how many pens, cups or coins to buy, and Schiola said an advertisement could invite residents to respond if they are interested.

“If it’s a pen or whatever, call the district office and leave your name, address,” he said. “That way we’d know how many to order. If people don’t call, apparently they don’t want it.”

Supervisor Simon Fernandez questioned whether the cost of commemorative items, along with shipping costs, could become prohibitive, and Danowski said she would research that and report back at the next meeting.

Former Supervisor John Ryan suggested involving Southern States Land & Timber Company, which once owned about 2 million acres in South Florida, including the Loxahatchee Groves property.

“We were the first development,” Ryan said. “If you go on the web site for Southern States Land & Timber, they devote an awful lot of their web site to the history of Loxahatchee Groves. The head of Southern States Land & Timber back in the early 1900s was also the first president of our district. His name is on the deed of easement. They might provide some sponsorship.”

To learn about Southern States Land & Timber’s role in the history of Loxahatchee Groves, visit www.ssltllc.com/aboutus/history.

