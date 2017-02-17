PBCHS Wins At Great Charity Challenge Chalk Art Contest

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Palm Beach Central High School art students Citally Belman, Sarah Kwon, Lily Thai, Alexandra Rosado and Sofia Gangale participated in the Animation Ringside Chalk Festival during the Great Charity Challenge. The theme of the night was “Animated Characters for Philanthropy.” Of the 11 Wellington schools participating, PBCHS was awarded Most Original. Congratulations to these student artists and faculty sponsor Linda Morgan.

