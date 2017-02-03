haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Seminole Ridge Students Attend Recruitment Fair

By at February 3, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Seminole Ridge High School counselors and 20 students traveled to the Palm Beach Convention Center on Jan. 25 for the annual Historically Black Universities and Colleges/Hispanic Serving Intuitions Recruitment Fair. Chaperoned by counselors Tim Mickens and Brian Welch, students spent the morning scouting out prospective institutions, visiting college and university tables, and speaking with representatives.

Several students received college acceptances on the spot, and many received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. “There were many smiles,” Mickens said. “It was an awesome experience for the kids, and for me, having the opportunity to watch them interview and represent themselves. Job well done!”

Hawks to Present at State Fair — SRHS biotechnology students competed last month in the Palm Beach Regional Science & Engineering Fair, and students Rudolf Hall and Andrew Phillips will represent Palm Beach County at the state fair in March. Phillips, who earned not only the first-place award in plant science but also the C. Ann Henderson Science Research Award, compared rye grown in peat moss versus Martian soil simulant for heavy metals and carbohydrate content as a potential crop for the colonization of Mars.

Door Decorations Celebrate Literacy Week — Teachers were invited to decorate their classroom doors as part of the statewide Literacy Week celebration Jan. 23–27. The administrative team, serving as judges, announced the door winners: Mr. Beliech: Best Book Synopsis; Mr. Lane: Best Tie-In to Curriculum; Mrs. McDonald: Best Book Representation; Ms. Nartonis: Best Book Cover; Mrs. Nicho: The Biggest “Awww!;” Ms. Rawls: Most Uplifting Book Cover; Mrs. Roca: Best Student Artwork; Mr. Teman: Silver Slugger Book Cover; Mrs. Woerner-Goldrich: Most Quotable Book Cover; and the English Department: Best Use of Space. Soaring Hawks winners for best door decorations were Mrs. Hilliker, Ms. Page, Mrs. Pelfrey and Mrs. Schwab. Soaring Hawks winners received a T-shirt, and all teachers who participated received a doughnut party for the class period that created and built the door design.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes students for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congrats to Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 students: Jeremiah Beckford (grade 9), Christian Blanco (grade 10), Matthew Valdes (grade 11) and Jarod Tolbert (grade 12).

ABOVE: Students who participated in the college recruitment fair event.

