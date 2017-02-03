Seminole Ridge Students Attend Recruitment Fair

Seminole Ridge High School counselors and 20 students traveled to the Palm Beach Convention Center on Jan. 25 for the annual Historically Black Universities and Colleges/Hispanic Serving Intuitions Recruitment Fair. Chaperoned by counselors Tim Mickens and Brian Welch, students spent the morning scouting out prospective institutions, visiting college and university tables, and speaking with representatives.

Several students received college acceptances on the spot, and many received scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. “There were many smiles,” Mickens said. “It was an awesome experience for the kids, and for me, having the opportunity to watch them interview and represent themselves. Job well done!”

Hawks to Present at State Fair — SRHS biotechnology students competed last month in the Palm Beach Regional Science & Engineering Fair, and students Rudolf Hall and Andrew Phillips will represent Palm Beach County at the state fair in March. Phillips, who earned not only the first-place award in plant science but also the C. Ann Henderson Science Research Award, compared rye grown in peat moss versus Martian soil simulant for heavy metals and carbohydrate content as a potential crop for the colonization of Mars.

Door Decorations Celebrate Literacy Week — Teachers were invited to decorate their classroom doors as part of the statewide Literacy Week celebration Jan. 23–27. The administrative team, serving as judges, announced the door winners: Mr. Beliech: Best Book Synopsis; Mr. Lane: Best Tie-In to Curriculum; Mrs. McDonald: Best Book Representation; Ms. Nartonis: Best Book Cover; Mrs. Nicho: The Biggest “Awww!;” Ms. Rawls: Most Uplifting Book Cover; Mrs. Roca: Best Student Artwork; Mr. Teman: Silver Slugger Book Cover; Mrs. Woerner-Goldrich: Most Quotable Book Cover; and the English Department: Best Use of Space. Soaring Hawks winners for best door decorations were Mrs. Hilliker, Ms. Page, Mrs. Pelfrey and Mrs. Schwab. Soaring Hawks winners received a T-shirt, and all teachers who participated received a doughnut party for the class period that created and built the door design.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes students for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congrats to Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 students: Jeremiah Beckford (grade 9), Christian Blanco (grade 10), Matthew Valdes (grade 11) and Jarod Tolbert (grade 12).

ABOVE: Students who participated in the college recruitment fair event.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools