SRHS Future Educators Visit Frontier Elementary School

By at February 24, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The Seminole Ridge High School chapter of the Florida Future Educators of America recently visited Frontier Elementary School, shadowing teachers from kindergarten to fifth grade.

FFEA students chose grade levels or subjects areas they were interested in, and their interactions varied — reading to students, working in the outdoor garden, helping out in the animal and the computer labs.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes SRHS students, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Feb. 13–17: Gabriella Pecen (grade 9), Yony Lucas-Sanchez (grade 10), Alexandria Beckemeyer (grade 11) and Diamond Blair (grade 12).

ABOVE: A FFEA student reads to a class at Frontier Elementary School.

