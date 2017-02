The Western Business Alliance held its inaugural Founders Award Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Mayacoo Lakes Country Club. Several local business members received awards for their outstanding service, leadership and success. A special remembrance was held for Ron Tomchin, TWBA co-founder and chairman, who passed away in December. For more info., visit www.thewesternbusinessalliance.com.

