Wellington Ballet Theater Fundraisers

Wellington Ballet Theatre has two upcoming fundraisers. On Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m., the nonprofit will hold a Parents Night Out. While parents enjoy a night out, their kids will be having fun with a bunch of their dancing buddies. Parent volunteers will provide supervision. Children must be at least 5 years old, and space is limited. Admission is $25 for one child, $45 for two children and $20 per child thereafter. Sign up at the studio (11120 South Crown Way, Suites 3&4, Wellington) to reserve your spot. The second fundraiser is Paint Night at Art Cellar on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. For $35 per person, paint a heart “amore” canvas. Reserve your spot by calling Art Cellar at (561) 792-2272.

