Wellington Landings Students Compete At Middle School Math Tournament

Congratulations to the following students, who represented Wellington Landings Middle School on Feb. 7 at the 55th annual Middle School Math Tournament:

Sixth Graders — Raghav Venkat, Brock Anderson, David Herman, Alyssa Sullivan and McKenna Wickers.

Seventh Graders — Zachary Fleisch, Gavin Grave De Peralta, Sofia Lynch, Illise Hyams and Sophia Osborne.

Eighth Graders — Eric Powers, Logan Castellanos, Abbie Hynes, Max Epstein and Jeremy Levannier.

More than 300 students from across the county competed in the tournament.

Special congratulations go to Gavin Grave De Peralta, who finished in first place out of all the seventh graders.

For Wellington Landings, Gavin Grave De Peralta was first, Abbie Hynes was second and Zachary Fleisch was third.

ABOVE: Wellington Landings math tournament students.

