Genbu-Kai Students Promoted

Genbu-Kai Karate recently tested and promoted four Ninja students to their next belt levels. The 16-month Ninja program is designed for children ages 4 to 6. Emphasis is placed on improving fine and gross motor skills, while teaching life skills. Shown above are: (front row) Andrew Lowenthal, A.J. Clarke, Jacob Lustig and Christopher Albino; and (back row) Assistant Instructor Meagan Starr, Chief Instructor Sensei Keith Moore and Assistant Instructor Marjorie Bedsole. For more info., visit www.genbukaiflorida.com.

