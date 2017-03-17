Geometry Students From Polo Park Middle Honored By Math Nation

Congratulations to Christina Cordell and Devraj Gothana, eighth-grade geometry students at Polo Park Middle School, for being among the January winners for Math Nation. They earned the prize for having the most Karma Points on the Geometry Wall. They won this by helping other students in Florida solve geometry problems. Shown above are Cordell (left) and Gothana (right) with geometry teacher Lisa Bubello (center).

