Jacobs Foundation Supports PBCHS

Palm Beach Central High School recently received a grant of more than $12,000 from the Jacobs Family Foundation of Wellington to purchase sets of Vernier LabQuests and probes. These devices allow students to conduct experiments and collect real data on a variety of environmental topics. Shown above are students Hugh Berra, Edgar Lopez and Mitchell Knight using the dissolved oxygen probe to determine the effect of increased fertilizer on algal growth. As part of the ninth grade AICE environmental management initiative, each student also conducts an original research project.

