New Cricket Wireless Store Opens In Royal Palm Beach

By at March 31, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

A new Cricket Wireless store has opened at 1199 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in the Village Royale shopping plaza.

The store is owned and operated by Y&S Immokalee.

This is the first Cricket Wireless store to open in Royal Palm Beach. Y&S Immokalee also opened the first Cricket store in Loxahatchee Groves earlier this year.

Cricket Wireless brings consumers simple, transparent plans, starting at $30 a month with no annual contract, rate plan pricing that includes monthly taxes and fees, unlimited talk and text nationwide with all plans, the power of a nationwide 4G LTE network and a great selection of smartphones.

“At Cricket, our goal is to give customers something to smile about,” said Leon Duarte, market director for Cricket Wireless. “Our no-annual-contract wireless service and straightforward pricing are giving customers more value and continuing to redefine the customer experience.”

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

ABOVE: The interior of the new store at 1199 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. is bright, airy and cheerful.

