Rock Steady Boxing Available For Parkinson’s Patients

Rock Steady Boxing, a unique exercise program based on training used by boxing pros and adapted to people with Parkinson’s disease, is now available locally.

The program involves regular exercises — such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump-roping, push-ups, balancing and lots of non-contact boxing — led by experienced trainers/coaches. Rock Steady Boxing serves both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring this program to West Palm Beach,” said Chanda Morra, who successfully completed the Rock Steady Boxing Training Camp and is certified to offer Rock Steady Boxing training classes to local residents with Parkinson’s.

Classes start Monday, April 3 at 3 p.m. at American Top Team West Palm Beach, located at 6903 Vista Parkway North, Suite 5, near the intersection of Okeechobee Blvd. and Jog Road. Classes will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3 p.m.

The Rock Steady Boxing Method was developed in Indianapolis over a seven-year period. In 2012, the training camp was launched to share the Rock Steady Boxing Method with people who are fighting back against Parkinson’s effects.

Today, there are more than 300 Rock Steady Boxing affiliates in 35 states, as well as international affiliates. All completed the requirements of Rock Steady Boxing and have been certified by the Rock Steady Boxing headquarters and training center in Indianapolis.

“We have always believed in the Rock Steady Boxing method,” said Rock Steady Boxing Executive Director Joyce Johnson. “When evidence began to emerge that our program had a very positive impact on the ‘boxers,’ our mission became clear — to share our knowledge and experience with all people with Parkinson’s. That is why we decided to make our training available worldwide, to train as many as we can, so together, we can improve the care of people with Parkinson’s everywhere.”

Rock Steady Boxing, a nonprofit organization, was founded in Indianapolis in 2006 with six participants. Participation has steadily increased and now includes men and women ranging in age from 35 to 90. Classes are geared to people at all stages of Parkinson’s disease. Multiple volunteers contribute their time and talents to assist with the classes.

It is estimated that 1 million to 1.5 million Americans have Parkinson’s disease, with as many as 10,000 diagnosed in Palm Beach County.

To learn more about Rock Steady Boxing South Florida, visit http://southflorida.rsbaffiliate.com. More information about Rock Steady Boxing and Parkinson’s disease is available at www.rocksteadyboxing.org.

