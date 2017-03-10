Sheriff’s Foundation Presents Scholarships

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation held “A Day of Mallets and Chukkers” on Sunday, March 5 at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington. The event was a fundraiser on behalf of the Youth Scholarship Program. The third class of scholarship winners received their scholarships and were recognized at the luncheon.

This year’s honorees are: Randi Goldman, Santaluces High School, Valencia College; Tyrielle Jarmon, Palm Beach Gardens High School, Florida State University; Jocabed Martinez, Pahokee High School, University of Florida; Sydney McTier, Palm Beach Lakes High School, Florida A&M University; Lissett Paniagua, Pahokee High School, Florida State University; Tyler Reis, Royal Palm Beach High School, Palm Beach State College; Juanye Samuels, Glades Central High School, Fort Valley State University; Herlandes Sebastien, Santaluces High School, Palm Beach State College; Teon Smith, Palm Beach Lakes High School, Morehouse College; and Vincent Weiss, Park Vista High School, University of North Florida.

The 10 seniors, all of whom were nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, received $2,000 scholarships for their freshman year of college. Each scholarship is renewable for up to four years of college or trade school.

“As a charitable organization, we want to give back to the community, and we feel there is no better way to do that than by helping deserving students further their education,” said Rick Seymour, chairman of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that helps underprivileged children through such programs as Shop with a Cop and Youth Scholarships. For more information, visit www.pbcsf.org.

