Successful Fundraiser At St. David’s School

St. David’s Episcopal School in Wellington held its annual St. Jude Children’s Hospital fundraiser on Feb. 10. The school is proud to be able to donate double the amount raised last year, thanks to the generosity of students and families. This is the 13th year that the school has held its St. Jude Trike-A-Thon/Snow Day. This year, more than $22,000 was raised. The school is currently accepting enrollment for 2017-18 for Pre-K 3 through second grade. Shown above, students enjoy playing in the snow and riding their tricycles.

