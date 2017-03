The sixth annual Wellington Idol contest finale was held Friday, March 10 at the Wellington Amphitheater. Finalists sang for a chance to win the $500 grand prize or one of the $250 prizes for the runners-up. The grand prize winner was Chelsea Hellman, while the runners-up were Juna DeFeo (Division 1 winner), along with Cassie Ortiz and Emily Shecter (Division 2 winners).

